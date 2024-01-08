The TUV leader says that Sir Jeffrey Donaldson’s aim of “privileged access” to the EU’s single market for goods comes at the price of submitting to EU laws, courts and the Irish Sea border.

Mr Allister said: “When Sir Jeffrey Donaldson says he is seeking ‘privileged access’ for NI to the EU single market for goods, the price of such needs to be fully understood.

“It would be better called ‘submissive access’ or even ‘purchased access’, because it inevitably comes at the price of submitting to EU law, the EU court and its Irish Sea border.

“Annex 2 of the Protocol and its hundreds of EU laws still enforced in NI are testament to the price of access to the EU single market for goods. Subjecting ourselves to laws we don’t make and can’t change seems a strange privilege to me!

“There is no privilege, only prejudice, in an Irish Sea border, subjection to EU law and suspension of Article Six of the Acts of Union.”

Mr Allister has repeatedly called for removal of EU law from Northern Ireland. According to a High Court ruling in a case brought by Mr Allister, Baroness Arlene Foster and other unionist leaders questioning the legality of the Protocol – EU law is one of a number of arrangements which conflict with the Act of Union. Before the NI Protocol, the act in essence put NI on an “equal footing” economically with Great Britain.

However Mr Justice Colton ruled that: “Compliance with certain EU standards; the bureaucracy and associated costs of complying with customs documentation and checks; the payment of tariffs for goods ‘at risk’ and the unfettered access enjoyed by Northern Ireland businesses to the EU internal market conflict with the ‘equal footing’ described in Article Six”. The UK Supreme Court ultimately decided that the Protocol was lawful.

