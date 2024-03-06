Jim Allister says trade body Invest NI is 'failing all' outside Belfast

Invest Northern Ireland has been accused of favouring Belfast as an investment location by the TUV leader Jim Allister

Jim Allister was responding to figures released to him by the economy minister Conor Murphy on how many visits by potential foreign direct investors took place in each constituency, in each of the last 10 years.

Mr Allister said: “Once more the response to an Assembly Question I tabled has laid bare the neglect of North Antrim and other non-Belfast constituencies by Invest NI.

“Having asked for the number of foreign direct investment visits to each constituency over the last 10 years, I am appalled to find all North Antrim merited was 17 visits in 10 years, with none at all in 2022/23!

“Once more the Belfast focus of Invest NI is inescapable with 856 visits to South Belfast, 267 to East Belfast, 250 to North Belfast and 82 to West Belfast. Clearly, Invest NI should be renamed Invest Belfast!

“The neglect of non-Belfast constituencies is shocking. The department needs to take this issue by the scruff of the neck and make Invest live up to its name.

“As the attached figures show this Belfast centric approach is endemic and has been going only for years despite the promises of successive Economy ministers.”

Invest NI has been approached for comment.

The new economy minister, Sinn Fein’s Conor Murphy, has said that the body must balance economic investment across Northern Ireland.

Speaking after taking up the role, Mr Murphy said: “Going forward Invest NI must be fully committed to regional balance. Everyone should share in the benefits of prosperity. The agency’s primary focus must be on supporting small local businesses and start-ups which are the backbone of our economy. And Invest NI must play its part to tackle low productivity which is a fundamental driver of overall economic performance.”