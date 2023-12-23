The TUV leader says opposing the Irish Sea border isn’t about refusing to be pragmatic – it’s about not giving up on the Union.

Reflecting on a year of continued unionist opposition to the post-Brexit trading arrangements, Jim Allister hit out at the continued application of EU law over trade and migration in Northern Ireland.

The North Antrim MLA said: “Apart from a minority that has given up the Protocol fight, it is encouraging that in 2023 the vast majority of unionists stood firm. The same will be required in 2024, because the unaltered Protocol remains as pernicious and destructive of the Union as ever.

“Indeed in 2023 we saw its tentacles not just through the partitioning Irish Sea border, but setting us apart on the immigration/Rwanda issue and on how, if GB disentangles from ECHR restraints, Northern Ireland can not.

“It is clear nothing of sufficient substance to undo the constitutional damage of the Protocol has been offered to unionism.

“What still prevails is an outcome which meets only nationalist demands of no border on the island of Ireland and continuance of EU/ROI law and which tramples unionist requirements of equal citizenship in the UK, subject to only British laws, no border in the Irish Sea and restoration of Article Six [of the Act of Union].

“Accordingly, no unionist of conviction and principle can embrace such continuing dismemberment of the UK, nor sanction such by implementation through Stormont.

“It is not about refusing to be ‘pragmatic’, it’s about refusing to give up on the Union and therefore requiring its full restoration, with no partitioning border, no foreign law and no suspension of Article Six.”

A deal between the DUP and UK government on the Windsor Framework remains elusive – with Sir Jeffrey Donaldson saying discussions with the government haven’t ended, despite the Secretary of State saying they had.

The party is focusing on legislation around the UK Internal Market Act, with changes to how the current green lane for goods operates.