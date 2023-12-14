Jim Allister says any deal between the DUP and Downing Street to restore Stormont needs to change the fundamentals of the Windsor Framework – and warns unionists don’t want a ‘fig leaf’.

Speculation about the shape of any deal has increased after the Prime Minister confirmed to Sir Jeffrey Donaldson that he is ready to legislate on the UK Internal Market Act.

It is existing UK legislation to ensure access to the Great Britain market for Northern Irish businesses.

Mr Allister said: “I sincerely hope I’m wrong, but if the DUP’s deal merely obtains easements on the green lane and strengthens protections for NI to GB trade, then, it is indeed beginning to feel a lot like sell out.

“Neither green lane adjustments nor comfort tweaks to the Internal Market Act will change one word of the Protocol, nor remove one syllable of imposed EU law, nor remove the Sea Border, nor deliver us from the EU Customs Code diktat that GB is a foreign country and thus will do nothing to restore Art 6 of the Acts of Union.

“It is not NI to GB trade that is the problem, but the surrender of sovereignty over GB to NI trade to the EU and its laws. If this fundamental is not changed, then any return to the Stormont Executive (and that under financial blackmail) is a surrender to the supremacy of the Protocol and the ignominy of becoming Protocol implementers.

“Unionists are looking for strength, not a figleaf.”

Last month, the former Brexit Party MEP Ben Habib told the News Letter that NI to GB trade was the area the DUP could seek some progress on.

Mr Habib said: “You can’t make changes to it [the Windsor Framework] without the EU being a party – because we would be operating in breach of an international treaty. I think the area that the DUP is seeking to clarify is goods moving from Northern Ireland to GB. It’s to ensure the claim that businesses in NI will have equal access to the single market and to Great Britain. Under international WTO regulations – you have to have checks going both ways”, he said.

Speaking at Prime Minister’s Questions in Westminster yesterday, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said: “The Prime Minister will be aware of unionist concerns about the need to remove the Irish Sea border created by the Protocol – and that disrupts the UK’s internal market. Will the Prime Minister bring forward legislation to amend the UK Internal Market Act – and both guarantee and future-proof Northern Ireland’s unfettered access to the UK’s internal market in all scenarios?”.