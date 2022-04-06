Jim Allister starts constituency tour in Lagan Valley ‘cockpit’

Mr Allister began his journey with a visit to what he called the “cockpit constituency” of Lagan Valley where yesterday morning he went to support TUV candidate Lorna Smyth.

He said he would engage with unionist voters and promise them that he will “not dither or wither on critical issues like the protocol which is dismantling this Union before our very eyes”.

On each day of this tour Mr Allister said he would deliver a ‘A Political Thought For The Day’ video message on social media and that yesterday’s was: “Today that thought is – you get what you vote for. Vote for the same you will get more of the same squander, and failure and shambles of Stormont. If you want change it’s not enough to hope for change you need to vote for change. And if you want change that you will notice then you should vote TUV number one on the 5th of May.”

Jim Allister

Mr Allister added: “In Lorna Smyth in Lagan Valley we have a candidate of such stability and certainty who offers the people of this constituency strong, consisent, determined unionist representation much needed in this day and age.”

The TUV leader said he would also be visiting South Antrim and his constituency of North Antrim at the start of his trips to all 18 electoral areas over the next few days.

Meanwhile, the Northern Ireland Conservatives are facing more internal turbulence with the party’s former chairman in the Province predicting that the local Tories are about to become “an extinct species”.