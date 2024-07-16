Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Jim Allister has announced that he will continue to sit as a TUV MP in parliament, while also honouring the electoral deal between his party and Reform UK.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The announcement ends speculation over whether the North Antrim MP would sit as one of Nigel Farage’s MPs in the House of Commons – a move which would have had consequences for Mr Allister’s independence and speaking rights.

The TUV boss has described a warm and business-like relationship with the controversial Reform leader – but will keep clear boundaries between himself and the Reform grouping in the Commons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking at a press conference in Stormont on Tuesday, the TUV leader said “In terms of the parliamentary situation, the answer going forward is found in the memorandum of understanding that my party entered with Reform at our party conference back in March.

TUV leader Jim Allister and Reform UK leader Nigel Farage sat side-by-side on their first day in the House of Commons

“That not only bound us to the mutual defence of certain principles and stands, it also included within that an indication that any MPs elected would pursue a common whip in pursuit of those unifying issues.

“An therefore I would anticipate that being fulfilled, in so far as the issues that were identified within the memorandum of understanding were concerned”.

He said the way the arrangement would work is that he would take the Reform whip on the agreed issues, but would continue as the TUV member of parliament for North Antrim.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There are parallels. Stephen Farry, I understand, took the Liberal Democrat whip, but continued to be the Alliance MP. And likewise, I will continue to be the TUV MP and leader in the House of Commons – so the two will work in tandem”, he said.

Asked by reporters about his first meeting with Nigel Farage after the pair were elected to parliament for the first time, the North Antrim MP said it was a “good humoured” encounter.

“You must remember I know Nigel Farage from the five years I spent with him in the European Parliament where we fought many battles together. And indeed, his first words were a reminder of that.

“And I of course said… that here I was in spite of him. He took that in good heart, as I knew he would, and we had constructive and pleasant conversations – on that day and since.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So I don’t see a difficulty in working with Nigel Farage. I’ve done so in the past and I’ve no doubt I will continue to do so in the future.

“Because the common thread is a commitment to our union, a belief in the integrity of the United Kingdom, and a belief that Northern Ireland needs to be governed as a part of the United Kingdom – not some adjunct of the EU”.

During the general election campaign Nigel Farage had declared his personal backing for two DUP candidates in the election, including Ian Paisley who was running against Mr Allister in North Antrim.

Mr Allister said at the time the only endorsement he wanted was that of the electorate, which he received, ousting Ian Paisley in the most talked about result of the election in Northern Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Allister’s decision follows Ben Habib’s suggestion of a pro-Union block – a looser alliance of Northern Irish unionists and Reform MPs.

On Monday, Mr Habib said a wider parliamentary alignment of unionist representatives from Northern Ireland with Reform UK MPs would deliver a “really big positive” for the union.

Mr Habib said such an alliance could create a powerful voice for unionism in the House of Commons.

Mr Allister was asked about his friend’s suggestion on Tuesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think as an ideal that would be desirable, but that depends upon all other component parts,” he said.

“I would be pleasantly surprised if that came about, but I think the stronger the voice of unionism, those who are unashamedly unionist, the stronger that voice is in the Commons, and indeed in the Lords, the better, and the more organised and unified it is, the better as well.

“But I can’t deliver for others. I can only speak for myself.”