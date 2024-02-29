Jim Allister unhappy with 'vacuous' attempt to reassure him that a new Casement Park will not be used for political or paramilitary purposes
The TUV leader, who has been critical of the increasingly-costly plans to rebuild the west Belfast GAA stadium, had posed an official question to Gordon Lyons, the department’s minister-in-charge.
He had enquired “what steps he will take to ensure that the redeveloped Casement Park will not be used for (i) the commemoration of terrorism; and (ii) political purposes”.
Mr Allister has now shared the answer he received: “The GAA has signed a legally-binding funding agreement that commits compliance with all obligations in relation to anti-discrimination and equality legislation.
"Additionally, the project must be operated in compliance with sections 75 and 76 of the Northern Ireland Act 1998.”
These bits of the act deal with the “need to promote equality of opportunity” and the need to oppose “discrimination”.
Section 75 is headed “statutory duty on public authorities”, while Section 76 is headed “discrimination by public authorities”.
In other words, they apply to things like departments, the police, and councils (though S75 could be extended by an order of the NI Secretary to also cover, in a limited way, a “corporation, body or other person”).
That being so, Mr Allister dubbed the response “legally vacuous” and voiced concern that the minister was “ill-advised” about the subject.