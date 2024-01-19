The TUV leader says that the DUP’s seven tests must guide the party in its decision over whether it will now return to Stormont.

TUV leader Jim Allister has said that fundamental changes to the Windsor Framework is needed to remove the Irish Sea border.

The DUP’s party officers will meet today as they face a decision over whether enough has been achieved in talks with the government about removing the Irish Sea border for a return to power-sharing.

Commenting on the news Jim Allister said: “The test for Unionism of any deal on the restoration of devolution remains the mandate on which the DUP fought not one but two elections - their seven tests. If, as I suspect, not one word of the Protocol has changed and Sir Jeffrey pushes his party back into Stormont then a false bill of goods was sold to the Unionist people. The DUP have no mandate to go into a Sinn Fein lead executive in such circumstances.

