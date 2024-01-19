Jim Allister: Unionists must stand together against 'betrayal' - if it comes - as the DUP faces decision on Stormont return
The DUP’s party officers will meet today as they face a decision over whether enough has been achieved in talks with the government about removing the Irish Sea border for a return to power-sharing.
Commenting on the news Jim Allister said: “The test for Unionism of any deal on the restoration of devolution remains the mandate on which the DUP fought not one but two elections - their seven tests. If, as I suspect, not one word of the Protocol has changed and Sir Jeffrey pushes his party back into Stormont then a false bill of goods was sold to the Unionist people. The DUP have no mandate to go into a Sinn Fein lead executive in such circumstances.
“This is a defining moment for Unionism. If the Protocol is accepted by the DUP then they will have accepted that never again will Northern Ireland be fully part of the United Kingdom. Should that prove to be the case, it will be time for all Unionists who see the folly of such to stand together to resist betrayal.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.