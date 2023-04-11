Joe Biden in Ireland: DUP says visit is 'helpful' but that US government must respect both nationalists and unionists

The party was responding to remarks from prominent Irish-American Biden ally Richard Neal, who said that the administration intends to “prod” and “nudge” the DUP into re-entering devolved government.

DUP East Antrim MLA Gordon Lyons said: “Representative Richie Neal has been no stranger to prodding unionists, but he misses a fundamental principle of the Belfast Agreement and that’s cross community support.

"Richie Neal also led one of the most diplomatically-embarrassing congressional visits to Northern Ireland only months ago. We need less flamboyant language and more statecraft.

"It’s helpful to have the United States President visit Northern Ireland but ultimately whilst the US administration is willing to help, they must respect the views of those who live in Northern Ireland.

"We only make progress by putting arrangements in place that unionists and nationalists can support."

Mr Lyons added: “We have long and proud historical connections to the United States of America and this relationship has always been hugely important to Northern Ireland economically and we recognise that NI is one of few places outside of the USA where US presidents encourage investment.

Pacemaker Press 01/11/22: DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson and Gordon Lyons

"They recognise our talent, great schools, and low cost base.

