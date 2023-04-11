News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago SZA announces UK tour dates with RAYE
1 hour ago Costa Coffee launches £1 sweet treat deal this week - how to claim
1 hour ago UK weather: Met Office issues update as ‘60mph winds’ expected
1 hour ago S Club stars pay heartbreaking tributes to Paul Cattermole
3 hours ago How to use Spotify Pie tool to discover your monthly listening habits
3 hours ago Facebook down for thousands of users across UK

Joe Biden in Ireland: 'Presidential visit just shines light on what a failure Good Friday Agreement was'

TUV leader Jim Allister has said that on the eve of Joe Biden’s address in Northern Ireland, the American president’s trip to the Province merely serves to illuminate “what a lamentable failure the Belfast Agreement has been”.

By Adam Kula
Published 11th Apr 2023, 19:46 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Apr 2023, 19:50 BST

Mr Biden is currently in the air en route to Northern Ireland, ahead of his appearance at Ulster University tomorrow.

His visit has been opposed by some groups, such as hardline republicans who regard him as a “warmonger” over his support for Ukrainian forces, to People Before Profit’s Gerry Carroll, who said: “He is not welcome here; a backer of the Iraq War and a self-declared Zionist, he is not the ‘man of peace’ that some claim.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mr Allister tonight said: “Like the Belfast Agreement itself, I find nothing to celebrate in the visit of President Biden

Most Popular

“Biden is irredeemably partisan having as a Senator fought any easing of laws which would have allowed wanted IRA terrorists to be extradited to face justice in the United Kingdom. His continuing stance is anti-British and anti-Unionist.

“With our public finances in Northern Ireland severely stretched we could do well without squandering £7m for Biden to try and put a face on celebrating of failed agreement

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"In one sense indeed his visit only serves to underscore what a lamentable failure the Belfast Agreement has been.”

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 10: U.S. President Joe Biden greets children as he attends the annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House on April 10, 2023 in Washington, DC. The tradition dates back to 1878 when President Rutherford B. Hayes invited children to the White House for Easter and egg rolling on the lawn. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 10: U.S. President Joe Biden greets children as he attends the annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House on April 10, 2023 in Washington, DC. The tradition dates back to 1878 when President Rutherford B. Hayes invited children to the White House for Easter and egg rolling on the lawn. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 10: U.S. President Joe Biden greets children as he attends the annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House on April 10, 2023 in Washington, DC. The tradition dates back to 1878 when President Rutherford B. Hayes invited children to the White House for Easter and egg rolling on the lawn. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)