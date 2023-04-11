Mr Biden is currently in the air en route to Northern Ireland, ahead of his appearance at Ulster University tomorrow.

His visit has been opposed by some groups, such as hardline republicans who regard him as a “warmonger” over his support for Ukrainian forces, to People Before Profit’s Gerry Carroll, who said: “He is not welcome here; a backer of the Iraq War and a self-declared Zionist, he is not the ‘man of peace’ that some claim.”

Mr Allister tonight said: “Like the Belfast Agreement itself, I find nothing to celebrate in the visit of President Biden

“Biden is irredeemably partisan having as a Senator fought any easing of laws which would have allowed wanted IRA terrorists to be extradited to face justice in the United Kingdom. His continuing stance is anti-British and anti-Unionist.

“With our public finances in Northern Ireland severely stretched we could do well without squandering £7m for Biden to try and put a face on celebrating of failed agreement

"In one sense indeed his visit only serves to underscore what a lamentable failure the Belfast Agreement has been.”