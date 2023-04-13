Mr Biden appeared to confuse the name of the New Zealand team with a contentious War of Independence-era police force in Ireland during a speech in Co Louth on Wednesday.

The Black and Tans is a name for part-time officers recruited to bolster Royal Irish Constabulary numbers, many of whom gained a violent reputation.

Asked if he realised his mistake, NSC senior director for Europe Amanda Sloat said: “It was clear what the president was referring to, it was certainly clear to his cousins setting next to him.”

Mr Biden was standing near former Irish rugby international and his distant relative Rob Kearney, who had played in the rugby union match being discussed.

He was speaking at the Windsor Bar in Dundalk on Wednesday, when he referred to the shamrock tie that he was wearing.

The US president was thanking relative and former Irish rugby player Rob Kearney for the gift of the Irish team tie after a victory against the New Zealand rugby team at Soldier Field in Chicago in 2016.

Mr Biden appeared to mix up the nickname of the New Zealand team, the All Blacks, with the Black and Tans.

He said: “See this tie I have, this shamrock tie?

“It was given to by one of these guys right here, who’s a hell of a rugby player who beat the hell out of the Black and Tans.”

Correcting himself after grimacing, Mr Biden continued: “Ah god. But, but it was when you were at Soldier Field, wasn’t it? Chicago.

“After it was all over he gave my brother, allegedly for me – but if it wasn’t I still took it – I still got the tie.

“I wore it with great pride.”

The RIC was disbanded following the partition of Ireland in 1921 and replaced by An Garda Siochana.

Concluding the speech, Mr Biden added: “Thank you all for the homecoming welcome, the bad news for all of you is we’ll be back.

“There’ll be no way to keep us out.