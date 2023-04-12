John Caldwell was gunned down by dissident republicans in February, and is still being treated in hospital.

At the Ulster University Belfast campus today, Mr Biden praised NI's political leaders for coming together in the aftermath "to show the enemies of peace will not prevail".

Mr Byrne said he appreciated Mr Biden mentioning DCI Caldwell.

PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne gives his reaction to the speech from US President Joe Biden in Belfast, on 12 April 2023.

"So it has reached his ears and I know from other conversations his thoughts and support for John, his family and also for the police service - I think that was really good,” he told the News Letter."There was also a longer term message about building on the last 25 years, to continue that notion of prosperity and chances for everyone - I thought that was great."

He added that he would be talking to “parts of the government” about recouping the £7m bill for policing Good Friday Agreement events this week and next – including the Biden visit.

Alliance Party leader Naomi Long praised a “positive and balanced message” from the president.“During our brief discussion, I spoke to President Biden about Northern Ireland’s economy and also the need for political stability,” she said. “He was also well aware of the challenges facing the restoration of the Assembly and Executive, but was keen to see that happen as soon as possible.

"When one of the largest economies in the world spends its time, effort and money showcasing us, we need to grasp that opportunity with both hands. However, we can’t do that at present due to the political impasse and those causing that need to reflect on their actions.”

Mr Biden also praised the role of John Hume, David Trimble, David Ervine, Monica McWilliams and Mary Robinson in securing the Good Friday Agreement.