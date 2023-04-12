She told Sky News: "I think undoubtedly President Biden will reflect on the great success of the last 25 years building peace.

"I think he will obviously reflect also on the huge role of the United States of America in that.

"I have no doubt that he perhaps shares certainly my disappointment, Sinn Fein's disappointment that on this occasion marking 25 years of the peace accord, that the institutions aren't up and running, that we still don't have government in Belfast and that the DUP continues its boycott.

"So I hope there will be a very positive forward-looking message, I have no doubt there will be, but also a very clear message that now is the time to end the boycott, to stop this sense of limbo and to deliver for people in the north of Ireland of all political persuasions the government that they deserve. We're nearly a year on now from the election last May."

She described US President Joe Biden's visit as "very significant", adding: "I think throughout this process over many, many decades the importance of international partners in making peace in Ireland has been absolutely essential and none more so than the United States of America."

