Joe Biden visit to Ireland: 'He is in fine form and top of his game' says top Democrat when asked about his health

Richard Neal, a long-serving and influential congressman, who is also chair of the Friends of Ireland Caucus, made the remarks to the BBC ahead of Mr Biden's visit to Northern Ireland, which will involve a single speaking engagement in Belfast before he travels south for three days in the Republic of Ireland.

BBC journalist Stephen Sackur, interviewing Mr Neal on his show HARDTalk, said: “Joe Biden is 80. Were he to win a second term he’d finish it aged 86.

"There are various opinion polls which [say] a majority of American voters do not think – and i'm quoting an NBC poll here – he has 'the necessary mental and physical health to be president'. 54% of voters agreed with that. Do you?”

Mr Neal replied: “I travelled with him to Cleveland recently, and I thought he was in great form.

"I spent two hours talking to him on Air Force One while we had lunch. I think that when I've been with him over the course of the last few weeks he's clearly on top of his game.”

But should the world’s most powerful country be led by an 86-year-old?

“I think one of the great lessons here is how important Winston Churchill was in his aged years as well,” replied Mr Neal, who also said that Mr Biden “will not face a serious challenge for re-nomination [as Democratic presidential candidate] – that's for sure”.

US President Joe Biden, arrives to meet with the Prince of Wales at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum at Columbia Point in Boston, Massachusetts, to hear about President John F. Kennedy's Moonshot, which challenged America to put a man on the moon and is the key inspiration behind The Earthshot Prize. Picture date: Friday December 2, 2022.