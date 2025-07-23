Joe Cahill GAA controversy: UK minister silent on impact on £50m Casement Park grant, but says sport should bring people together

A UK minister has been silent on whether a GAA tournament named after leading IRA figure Joe Cahill could affect a £50m government grant for Casement Park – but said sport should bring people together, including Northern Ireland communities.

The comments from Secretary of State for Sport, Stephanie Peacock, came during a debate on the future of GAA stadium Casement Park in the House of Lords this afternoon.

This summer’s Feile an Phobail festival in West Belfast includes a youth GAA tournament named in honour of a man who was integral to the founding of the Provisional IRA and became commander of its Belfast brigade then overall chief of staff during some of the worst years of the Troubles.

Joe Cahill, who died in 2004, was also sentenced to a three-year stretch after the Irish Navy caught on him on board a ship with five tons of armaments from the Colonel Gadaffi’s Libyan regime, bound for Northern Ireland.

Joe Cahill, integral to the creation of the Provisional IRA and it's one-time chief of staff, pictured in September 1978. Photo: Pacemaker Press Intl. Sept. '78.445/78/BW

The Cahill controversy has already seen the DUP query the use of public money to pay for the Feile, while Northern Ireland’s Arts Council has demanded its logo be pulled from Feile sports events, stating that they don’t fund sports events.

In Westminster, Baroness Arlene Foster brought up the decision to name a youth tournament after “a self-declared leader of the IRA in Belfast”, asking: “Where does that sit with the government’s criteria for giving grants?”

The Secretary of State didn’t go into detail on the planned £50m grant for Casement, but stated: “The government believes in the power of sport to bring people together, and our focus is on supporting activities that unite communities in Northern Ireland, not that divide it.

“With regard to the glorification of terrorism, obviously prosecutions are an operational matter for the PSNI, but let’s be very, very clear – community events should be about uniting the community and we need to make sure that is the case.”

An aerial view of Casement Park GAA stadium in Belfast. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire.

She also stated there is a “responsibility both on the UK government [and] on the Northern Ireland Executive, but also on all local politicians and local community activists” to make sure sport brings people together.

During the debate, Ms Peacock, also reinforced that the £50m grant was the upshot of pledges the Tory government made in 2011.

Answering questions from Baroness Kate Hoey, she stated that “at the heart of this is a previous commitment from the previous government in 2011”, to revamp Windsor Park, Ravenhill and Casement Park stadiums, but Casement still hasn’t happened. “This is delivering on the promises that were made,” she said.

Plans to redevelop Belfast’s principal hurling and GAA stadium into a much larger facility ran into a long series of battles with West Belfast residents, who didn’t want the originally planned 40,000-seat stadium in their area. In 2021, it won planning permission as a 34,500-capacity venue; construction was meant to begin in 2023, but it suffered a further setback when the firm contracted to build it went bust.

Sinn Fein President Gerry Adams and Martin McGuinness carry the coffin of veteran republican Joe Cahill, at his funeral in West Belfast in April 2004. The 84 year old republican died in hospital following a short illness. He died in Belfast where he had been a leading light in the IRA for many decades. He was found guilty of murdering a policeman in the 1940s. Picture: Alan Lewis - Photopress Belfast