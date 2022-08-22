Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 28-year-old, who is originally from North Lanarkshire, became the focus of criticism after a photograph emerged on social media of him wearing the T-shirt at a Wolfe Tones gig at Feile An Phobail in west Belfast on August 14.

The club announced the next day that Herron had been suspended while an investigation was carried out.

Herron also received a 10-game ban from the Irish Football Association.

John Herron wearing the T-short in question, and former team mate Ronan Hale

The historic republican slogan is contentious as it has denoted support for the Provisional IRA.

In a statement on Monday night, Larne Football Club said: “We can confirm John Herron has left the club, after his contract was terminated by mutual agreement.

“We would like to take this opportunity to reiterate our total commitment to being an inclusive football club.

“We will continue to be unwavering in our work to make Inver Park a place for all and will not allow this to be undermined in any way, shape or form.

“The club will be making no further comment on the matter.”

Yesterday the News Letter reported that the Irish Football Association had handed down a ten match ban to Larne FC player John Herron after he was pictured wearing an IRA T-shirt.

On 15 August Larne FC suspended Herron after he was photographed wearing a republican sports top with the words ‘tiochfaidh ar la’ in the shape of an Armalite assault rifle.

It was understood that the IFA’s (Irish Football Association) Disciplinary Committee has written to Larne FC offering a sanction of a 10-match ban for the player for an alleged breach of Article 17 of the Articles of Association (bringing the game into disrepute), and a £500 fine for the club.

It is understood the normal procedure in such cases is that the IFA seeks a response from a player/club before imposing any sanction.

The IFA said it will not be issuing a statement at this time as it could be prejudicial to the ongoing case.

Larne FC had a right to challenge the sanctions. The club has been invited to comment on the proposed sanction.

On 15 August the club issued a statement explaining Herron’s suspension. It said: “Following the circulation of an image online yesterday evening (Sunday), Larne Football Club can confirm John Herron has been suspended with immediate effect.

“For the period of his suspension, John will not represent the club in fixtures at any level. An investigation into this incident is now underway.

“We have shown that we are an inclusive football club for all, demonstrated not only in words but also by our extensive work in the local community.

“There is no room for behaviour which falls outside of this ethos and we fully expect members, players and anyone associated with the club to reflect these standards at all times.

“We will be making no further comment until the investigation has been completed.”

Herron has been with Larne since January 2020, having previously been with Glentoran, Raith Rovers, Blackpool, Dunfirmline and Celtic.

After his suspension Larne FC Reds Supporters Club issued a statement. It said: “Larne FC Reds Supporters Club fully support the decision to suspend John Herron, and agree totally that Larne is a club for everyone from the community.