John Hume’s family to gift Nobel, Martin Luther King and Mahatma Gandhi Peace Prizes to people of Londonderry

John Hume was the only person in history to be awarded the Nobel Peace Laureate in 1998, the Martin Luther King Jnr Non-Violent Prize in 1999 and the Mahatma Gandhi Peace Prize in 2002.

Pat Hume said: “On receipt of the Nobel Peace Laureate, the Martin Luther King Jnr Non-Violent Prize and the Mahatma Gandhi Peace Prize, John said he accepted each award with a tremendous sense of honour.

“John accepted them in the name of all the peace-makers who helped nourish the peace process and all the people of Ireland, North and South, nationalist and unionist, who never wavered in their commitment to peace and reconciliation.”

John and Pat Hume with President Bill Clinton cross the Peace Bridge

Pat Hume said: ”Although John built alliances for peaceful change in Ireland, at Westminster, in Brussels and in Washington DC, he always remained rooted in Derry.

“It is our intention to give the peace prizes to the Derry and Strabane Council to be exhibited in a public place.”