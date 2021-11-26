John Kyle of PUP talks of the opportunities of the Northern Ireland Protocol

The Progressive Unionist Party councillor Dr John Kyle speaks in defence of the "opportunities" of the Northern Ireland Protocol in an interview with Mark Carruthers on BBC One NI's The View, Thursday November 25 2021

Councillor John Kyle told BBC One’s The View last night: “There are real opportunities to secure and stabilise Northern Ireland — politically, economically and socially — if we use the opportunities that are presented in a reformed Northern Ireland protocol.”

Dr Kyle said he had received positive feedback from a wide range of individuals since he first wrote about the opportunities from the protocol

“I believe that much of civic unionism believes what I believe,” he said.

The PUP politician also said that the DUP would be making a “fundamental mistake” if it brought down Stormont, something that he said would not advance the interests of unionism or Northern Ireland.

Some republicans welcomed Dr Kyle’s intervention and some loyalists condemned it.

The commentator Chris Donnelly tweeted: “This is both welcoming and utterly bewildering. His party withdrew support for the GFA (Good Friday Agreement) only weeks ago.”

The loyalist Jamie Bryson also responded to the comments on Twitter. “No self respecting unionist will ever be, as John Kyle ridiculously puts it ‘embracing the Protocol,’ he messaged. “It’s bordering on sheer stupidity. The PUP need to distance the party from this absolute madness.”

