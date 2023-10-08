John McDonnell and John Finucane among figures at 'border poll' Labour conference fringe event

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​reading too much into what KS said

Quite clearly sailing towards him is an Irish unity referendum, and he needs to prepare for that.

If he doesn’t want there to be one, he won’t call one.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John McDonnell

Then he’s undemocratic. If the conversation here in the n other and on the island of Ireland is about constitutional change… then there’s a responsibility of whoever occupies 10 DS to respond to that in a democratic way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I believe it’s coming towards us. Is it going to happen tomorrow or the day after tomorrow or next year, I don’t think will. But I do think there’s a responsibility on leaders across these islands to prepare for it…