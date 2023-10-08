John McDonnell and John Finucane among figures at 'border poll' Labour conference fringe event
Quite clearly sailing towards him is an Irish unity referendum, and he needs to prepare for that.
If he doesn’t want there to be one, he won’t call one.
Then he’s undemocratic. If the conversation here in the n other and on the island of Ireland is about constitutional change… then there’s a responsibility of whoever occupies 10 DS to respond to that in a democratic way.
I believe it’s coming towards us. Is it going to happen tomorrow or the day after tomorrow or next year, I don’t think will. But I do think there’s a responsibility on leaders across these islands to prepare for it…
We’ve had 10 or 11 years of Tory rule, we’ve had Tory PM’s and SoS who see their role as representing unionism. But their real role s this: to rep the people who have points of view here and represent the GFA.