John O'Dowd latest Stormont minister to have 'under the radar' meeting with Chinese government

A meeting was held last month between the Chinese Consul General Li Nan and Northern Ireland's Finance Minister John O'Dowd. Photo: Chinese Consulate.

The Foreign Secretary is looking into an unpublicised meeting between Stormont’s finance minister and the Chinese government – the latest in a series of secretive meetings between Executive ministers and officials from the communist superpower.

Details of John O’Dowd’s meeting with China’s consul general in Belfast were publicised on the consulate’s website – and then raised in parliament by Robin Swann.

The Ulster Unionist MP questioned foreign secretary David Lammy on the matter, asking whether he had been informed of the meeting – as foreign policy isn’t devolved and given UK security concerns over China. Mr Lammy said he will consult officials on the revelations.

Stormont’s finance department described it as a “routine courtesy meeting” between the pair to “discuss the economy and finance matters.”

However, they declined to provide minutes of the meeting when asked by the News Letter.

First and deputy first ministers Michelle O’Neill and Emma Little-Pengelly have been criticised in the past for meetings with Chinese government officials in which they said they discussed the economy and areas of “mutual interest”.

The ministers also said they raised China’s human rights record – including its treatment of Christians – with Beijing officials.

Reacting to the latest meeting, Robin Swann said: “Yet another Executive Minister has met with the Chinese government to 'foster cooperation' despite international relations not being devolved.

“Once again, these meetings have been kept under the radar with no minutes, attendee list or media interviews following these engagements.

“The recent China Audit highlighted a full spectrum of threats posed by China to the United Kingdom, and despite the NI Executive providing a contribution to the Audit, these meetings have continued – a ‘revelation’ to the Foreign Secretary who does not appear to have been consulted.

“I’m very pleased that the Foreign Secretary will be looking into this.”

The meeting took place on 8th May between Mr O’Dowd and Consul General Li Nan. The Chinese described it as and exchange of views “on deepening mutually beneficial and practical cooperation in various areas between China and Northern Ireland”.

No minutes or list of attendees was released – however a photo on the consulate’s website shows the Sinn Fein minister and his officials meeting with two representatives of the communist regime.

During a debate on a government audit of China’s influence on the UK in Parliament earlier this week, Mr Swann told MPs the audit had received responses from the UK’s devolved governments.

“Last month, the Northern Ireland Finance Minister met the Chinese consul general in Belfast. The meeting was described as a formal diplomatic engagement with views exchanged on deepening co-operation.

“Significantly, there were no press interviews, publicly released minutes or full attendee list; no specific sectors or agreements were referenced.

“Northern Ireland’s foreign policy is not devolved, so does the Foreign Secretary know what was discussed or agreed? Does he think he should know and will he ask?

“As a response to the audit, did the Northern Ireland Executive include what was discussed in that meeting or previous meetings between the Chinese Government and the First and deputy First Ministers?”, he said.

The Foreign Secretary responded: “The hon. Gentleman has put his views on the record, and I will consult my officials about what he has revealed”.

The audit has informed the Government’s strategic defence review, which said that China was a “sophisticated and persistent challenge” to the UK. The foreign secretary told MPs that while China will “continue to play a vital role in supporting” the UK’s growth, the country hasn’t had the structures to protect it from the risks that “deep links” with China demand.