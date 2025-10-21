Jon Burrows criticises 'self-righteous' Alliance - saying party's 'sneering' undermines respect at Stormont

Alliance MLA Paula Bradshaw told an Ulster Unionist colleague to "grow up" during a speech in which he was condemning a protest outside the justice minister's home.

​UUP MLA Jon Burrows has welcomed an intervention by Stormont’s speaker on an “increase in ill-tempered debate” in the Assembly in recent weeks.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Edwin Poots expressed concern at the use of the phrases such as “grow up” and “shut up” in the chamber.

During a statement by Mr Burrows condemning a protest outside the home of the Justice Minister Naomi Long, Alliance MLA Paula Bradshaw could be heard telling him to “grow up”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to the News Letter, the North Antrim UUP man cited Ms Bradshaw’s comment, saying it undermined the Assembly.

​“The Speaker’s intervention on Monday is both timely and welcome. It speaks volumes about what we have sadly come to expect in the Chamber from certain quarter, particularly Alliance and their self-righteous approach.

“Robust debate is essential in the Assembly, but when disagreement descends into sneering, snickering, and telling colleagues to ‘grow up’, as happened with Alliance’s self-righteous Bradshaw, simply because they hold a different view, it undermines the respect and seriousness that the Assembly should uphold.

“I’m glad the Speaker has addressed this because what I experienced was wrong and inappropriate, especially given the context of threats I have faced and that others are now experiencing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I won’t be deterred from holding anyway one to account”, Mr Burrows said.