Jonathan Buckley focuses on unionism's future leaders - and hints at a new unionist Westminster arrangement

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Jonathan Buckley says it is time for a new generation of unionist leaders to come forward – and says individual parties need to get over themselves and put the country first in future Westminster elections.

Speaking at the party’s annual conference in Belfast, the DUP MLA said his party “must analyse the past with complete honesty” – saying there were times when the party had “fallen short” and must do better.

The Upper Bann MLA said he had learned a lot on the campaign trail in Lagan Valley, where the party lost the seat to Alliance’s Sorcha Eastwood, and intended to learn from it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said that the world and Northern Ireland is changing and unionists must seize the opportunities, but must also be challenging to themselves as well as others by selling the benefits of the Union to those who wouldn’t traditionally support the party.

DUP Upper Bann MLA Jonathan Buckley says unionist parties must put the country first.

“Your time to step forward is now. The DUP is a party of action, progress and conviction” which needs young people with conviction in every field, including media and law.

“This is your opportunity to shape policy that reflects the needs of a modern Northern Ireland whilst holding on to a timeless belief in the Union”, he told the gathered party faithful.

“This call to action isn’t just for our young people. This is a moment for as all to come together, our strength lies in unity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"What divides us is trivial compared to what we agree on” he said, arguing that “a divided unionism only serves to weaken our cause”.

In an apparent hint at a preference for joint candidates, he highlighted the North Down general election result, where unionism united behind a candidate.

“A divided unionism only serves to weaken our cause. As unionists we are all bound by a common belief in the Union. In North Down in the last election it was clear what can be achieved where unionists unite around a candidate to defeat a candidate who was hostile to unionism”, he said.

Speaking to the News Letter after his first conference speech, Mr Buckley said “We have to get over ourselves individually as parties, it’s about the country”.