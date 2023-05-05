July Twelfth celebrations: Council to spend £72,000 on beacons this summer

Minutes from the council’s Strategic Policy and Resources Committee reveal the council fund for beacons going to community/voluntary groups after the item on the fund was initially heard in private away from the public and press in April.

At the May monthly meeting of the full Belfast City Council elected representatives green-lighted the published minutes, thereby ratifying approval for the funding.

The council Director of Neighbourhood Services submitted a report during the committee meeting in April but the report has not been made public.

The minutes of the Strategic Policy and Resources Committee state: “(The director) explained that the programme, which was open only to constituted community/voluntary groups, had been in existence for over fifteen years and that it had, in 2019, been extended to provide sixteen groups with a beacon.

“However, in 2022, due to ongoing issues associated with the pandemic, only eight had been allocated. He went on to recommend to the committee that officers contact those eight groups to determine if they wished to avail of a beacon in 2023, as well as four others which had expressed an interest.

“That would bring to twelve the number of beacons to be allocated, should all groups accept and conditions be met. He recommended also that, should any of those groups decide not to avail of a beacon, it be allocated on a first come first served basis where members or constituted groups had expressed an interest.”

