Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two 48-hour full walk outs will take place this month and next week.

They will take place on Wednesday 22 May to 7am on Friday 24 May, and from 7am on Thursday 06 June to 7am on Saturday 08 June.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking about the strikes, Northern Ireland junior doctor committee (NIJDC) chair, Dr Fiona Griffin, said: “After our 24-hour walk out on 06 March we were invited by the health minister to meet with his officials about our pay asks. We agreed to this in good faith and were hopeful for productive and meaningful discussions.

Junior doctors in Northern Ireland will stage further strike action after pay talks with the Department of Health broke down.

“Despite some progress on non-pay issues, regrettably there has been no progress at all on our key asks around pay including a commitment to work towards full pay restoration. This has left us with no choice but to escalate our strike action.

“We are very disappointed that we have not been able to make any progress, but we must act on behalf of our members who voted overwhelmingly in favour of taking strike action for full pay restoration.

“Doctors can see their colleagues elsewhere in the UK and in other jurisdictions getting better pay and conditions for less pressurised workloads. This, along with years of below inflation or non-existent pay uplifts, the latest of which for the 2023/24 financial year has still yet to be paid, further adds to the reality that the key role junior doctors have in the health service is simply not valued.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking about the health minister’s concerns that health staff pay uplifts may now be in jeopardy due to budget constraints, Dr Griffin said: “The levels of discontent among doctors about pay is now so palpable that our consultant colleagues plan to ballot members for industrial action, and a recent indicative ballot of [specialist, staff grade, associate specialist and specialty doctors] members returned a yes vote for the same course of action. The health service cannot function without doctors and they are leaving in growing numbers due to decreasing morale from poor pay and high workloads.