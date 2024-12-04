'Just leave it' - Opposition MLA says questions about First Minister's contact with scrutiny chair are 'performative'

The First Minister's office has released text messages between Michelle O'Neill and Paula Bradshaw which had not previously been declared by the committee chair.

Weeks after a shambolic attempt by a Stormont committee to scrutinise the first minister, the repercussions are still being felt as MLAs row over whether newly revealed texts between Michelle O’Neill and Paula Bradshaw are of any significance.

​It comes after the News Letter reported that the first minister made three attempts to contact the chairperson directly the night before she was due to face questions.

The entire controversy began when a private meeting between Ms Bradshaw and Ms O’Neill took place before her October evidence session, with MLAs only given 10 minutes notice.

In Wednesday’s meeting an MLA from the official opposition accused a committee colleague of being ‘performative’ for raising the previously undisclosed text messages. The SDLP’s Sinead McLaughlin told Timothy Gaston to “just leave it” – arguing that it is having “an impact on the work of the committee”.

The Foyle MLA argued that there was nothing in the texts – where the first minister sought – and was granted – a rushed prior meeting with the Chair, a say in how the meeting was conducted and sight of the body’s legal advice.

She said she supported “constructive opposition” and urged the TUV man “to be constructive as well”.

Information about these text messages was not given to MLAs when a list of correspondence was provided to them by the TEO committee in recent weeks – something Ms Bradshaw said would be provided “in its entirety”.

The Alliance MLA defended her handling of the entire process as the row rumbled on in the TEO committee on Wednesday afternoon.

DUP MLA Brian Kingston referenced Wednesday’s News Letter article on the matter – and a quote within it from Paula Bradshaw where she had said in a previous meeting “I never engage with the first minister”.

The North Belfast MLA pointed out that Ms Bradshaw had had a text message exchange with the first minister – to which she responded “I don’t engage with her, but”.

She said her claim that she doesn’t engage with Ms O’Neill was “in the context of this false narrative that he [Mr Gaston] has been trying to create”.

Mr Kingston said it was “relevant” that the text messages emerged through an FOI request.

Paula Bradshaw made no mention of the messages when she was questioned about a timeline of communications provided by officials during previous committee meetings.

Sinn Fein, Alliance and SDLP members were dismissive of media reporting, arguing that there is no issue.

The assembly this week told the News Letter that the Alliance MLA is “confident she did not mislead the committee” as the information “was an area of the committee’s administrative business she was not engaged in”.

A freedom of information request by the News Letter uncovered a text message exchange between Michelle O’Neill and committee chair Ms Bradshaw between October 22 and 23. They show Ms O’Neill requesting to see the committee’s legal advice, and as well as requesting it through official channels, approached the chair directly.

Ms O’Neill made three attempts to contact Ms Bradshaw by phone – twice by text message and at least one phone call.

Rather than rebuke Ms O’Neill for the approach the Alliance MLA responded saying that she had missed her phone call because she thought it might be “the media” – and said she agreed with the first minister’s request that the meeting be “constructive”. She also informed the first minister that officials would arrange the meeting.

The first text to Ms Bradshaw said ‘Hey Paula, Michelle O’Neill here, can you take a quick call’. After no response, she sent another message saying ‘Hi, I have tried to get you on the phone earlier, I’m sending this to you directly, but have asked private office to forward also’.

The Chair replied: “Michelle, sorry I did see ur call, but didn't recognise the number and avoided in case it was the media!

“I’m free all morning up until cttee at 2pm, so I’ve asked the Clerk to liaise with ur office to set sthg up.

“Totally agree re need for the mtg to be constructive”.

“See u later on”.