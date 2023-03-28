Portadown man Andy Flannagan is executive director of Westminster-based Christians in Politics, which aims to encourage Christians to get involved in public life.

He was speaking after SNP minister Ms Forbes came runner-up to Humza Yousaf in her bid to lead their party.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Scottish finance secretary made headlines when she spoke openly about her conservative Christian beliefs on same-sex marriage and having children outside of marriage.

A leading activist on faith in UK politics says Kate Forbes (above) coming in a close second in the SNP leadership race shows there is "no glass ceiling for Christians in politics".

And while she continued to poll well with the general public in Scotland during her battle, when second preferences were distributed in the second stage of the party election, Mr Yousaf took 26,032 (52%) and Ms Forbes took 23,890 (48%).

But Mr Flannagan was “not surprised” at how well Ms Forbes did, despite the controversy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Kate Forbes is a warm, winsome communicator,” he said. “My guess is that the centre of gravity of the UK, especially UK Christians, is slightly left of centre on economic issues, and ‘soft right’ on social issues.

“By that I mean many folks will hold to traditional views on social issues, yet not always believe that there should be particular legislative consequences.

“For example, a majority would believe that adultery is wrong, but not too many people think that it would be wise to make it illegal. How would you enforce that?

“Thankfully we are starting to realise as a society that everyone brings their particular worldview to politics, and to ask people to leave it at the door, or instil some sort of Soviet-style thought police via social media just doesn’t work, and is philosophically dangerous.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are a number of lessons from the story for people who share Ms Forbes' faith and who are interested in working in the public square, he said.

“There is no glass ceiling for Christians in politics. The truth is it won’t always be easy, but there will be many others who will stand with you, and let’s remember if you’re a Christian you are following someone who specifically said that it wouldn’t be easy, and evidenced that with his own life!”

Mr Flannagan said that despite hitting similar turbulence in his political career, former Lib Dem leader Tim Farron is still an effective MP.

In 2017 Mr Farron stepped down from leading his party after being grilled by a journalist about his Christian faith and views on same-sex relationships.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“People often forget that Tim Farron is still a respected, effective member of parliament,” Mr Flannagan said.

“I can’t think of someone who has done more public speaking in the past year. He has not been cancelled. Folks need to make sure they don’t enter into a ‘persecution complex’.”

Peter Lynas, UK director of the Evangelical Alliance, said Ms Forbes did “incredibly well given the the way this leadership election was set up during her maternity leave”.