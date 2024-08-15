The watch towers at the former H Block Maze prison

​The retention of the either the Maze Prison H Block cell in which Bobby Sands was detained – or the former prison’s hospital wing in which he died – would “horrify” innocent victims, according to the TUV.

The party’s position differs from that of the DUP and Ulster Unionists in that it objects to the retention of buildings at the Maze which it argues would become a shrine to republican terrorism.

The other unionist parties are willing to accept their retention – focusing instead on the narratives of the Troubles which would be set out in any museum.

TUV deputy leader, Councillor Ron McDowell, said: “The suggestion that the cell in which furniture shop bomber Bobby Sands was imprisoned and the hospital wing in which he died could be opened as a museum will horrify innocent victims.

TUV deputy leader Ron McDowell has accused the DUP of 'spin' on redevelopment of the former Maze Prison site.

“It is nonsense for people like the DUP’s Paul Givan to suggest that there will be no shrine built on the site. There is no need to build anything because the buildings linked to Sands are already there! Importantly, when one looks at the successful application to list the buildings the linkage of the buildings to Sands and the hunger strikes was the key reason for the listing.

“To suggest that this would be a suitable location to tell the story of prison officers alongside that of the terrorists is for the birds.

“In the last few days - both at the West Belfast Festival and the home coming celebrations for Irish athletes in Dublin - we have again witnessed the celebration of terror with young people chanting in a way which was deeply offensive and re-traumatising for victims of the Provisional movement. The suggestion that the Maze could become a museum was condemned by many innocent victims eleven years ago - something which was the key reason for plan hitting the buffers and the DUP being forced to change course on the matter. Those victims still matter.

“Yes, the Maze holds potential given proximity to the M1 and scale of the site. However, the potential would hold even greater potential if the prison buildings were levelled. Without that happening, the site is blighted”