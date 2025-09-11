Keir Starmer sacks Lord Mandelson as ambassador to US over Epstein friendship

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer (right) and British ambassador to the United States Lord Peter Mandelson during a welcome reception at the ambassador's residence in Washington, DC. Lord Peter Mandelson has been withdrawn as ambassador to the US after emails revealed the depth of his relationship with paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein. Picture: Carl Court/PA Wire

Lord Peter Mandelson has been withdrawn as ambassador to the US after emails revealed the depth of his relationship with paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Sir Keir Starmer, who picked the Labour grandee to be the UK’s representative in Washington, made the decision after emails showed the peer sent supportive messages even as Epstein faced jail for sex offences.

The Foreign Office said the emails showed “the depth and extent of Peter Mandelson’s relationship with Jeffrey Epstein is materially different from that known at the time of his appointment”.

He has now been withdrawn as ambassador with immediate effect.

Lord Mandelson is reported to have told Epstein to “fight for early release” shortly before he was sentenced to 18 months in prison, and told him, “I think the world of you” the day before he began his sentence for soliciting prostitution from a minor in June 2008.

The Prime Minister had defended Lord Mandelson until the emergence of the emails, insisting he had gone through a proper vetting process and had helped build a successful relationship with Donald Trump’s White House.

Lord Mandelson’s friendship with Epstein had been known about, but Bloomberg and The Sun published emails showing that the relationship continued after the crimes committed by the financier had emerged.

Foreign Office minister Stephen Doughty told MPs that information had not been known when Lord Mandelson was appointed.

He told MPs the emails showed “the depth and extent of Lord Mandelson’s relationship with Jeffrey Epstein is materially different from that known at the time of his appointment”.

He added: “In particular, Lord Mandelson’s suggestion that Jeffrey Epstein’s first conviction was wrongful and should be challenged is new information.

“And in light of that, and mindful, as we all are, of the victims of Epstein’s appalling crimes, he has been withdrawn as ambassador with immediate effect.”

The cache of emails obtained by Bloomberg showed that on the day before Epstein reported to jail in June 2008, Lord Mandelson told him “your friends stay with you and love you”.

He said: “You have to be incredibly resilient, fight for early release and be philosophical about it as much as you can.

“The whole thing has been years of torture and now you have to show the world how big a person you are and how strong.”

Lord Mandelson’s position had appeared increasingly precarious after the release of the emails drew public criticism from members of the Government.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting said he was “completely disgusted” by the messages, while Home Office minister Mike Tapp said they “really disturbing and sickening”.