Keir Starmer urged to reject Casement bailout due to 'dire state of public finances'

​The chancellor’s warning of the “dire state of public finances” should be sufficient to ensure the government doesn’t pump millions into Casement Park, the TUV has said.

TUV deputy leader Ron McDowell was commenting following speculation in the national press that the prime minister will back a £310 million bailout for an urgent rebuild.

According to a report in The Times newspaper, ​PM Keir Starmer has told Uefa that his Labour government is keen to have the west Belfast GAA stadium rebuilt on time to host matches at Euro 2028.

However, chancellor Rachel Reeves has in recent days announced plans to axe several major infrastructure projects in order to fill a £22 billion black hole in the UK’s finances.

The Irish government has so far allocated €50 million (£42m) towards the project, and has indicated that it is willing to contribute more.

Earlier this month, NI Secretary Hillary Benn said “time is running out”.

He said: “The fundamental issue is… can it be built to the specs required by Uefa in time for the Euros?”

Mr Benn added: “There is a big gap between the funds that have been committed currently and what would be required because the cost has continued to escalate.

“And it’s those two questions that we are currently looking at.”

Cllr McDowell said: “Just a few days ago the chancellor spelt out the dire state of public finances. There should be no question therefore of Westminster pumping hundreds of millions into Casement.

"The government claims they want the whole of the UK to benefit from the Euros. That doesn’t justify spending a vast sum on a project which will leave no footballing legacy in Northern Ireland.”Cllr McDowell added: “Originally the GAA agreed to pay 20% of the costs of the project.

"Now they, the richest sporting organisation on this island, demand an unlimited cheque from Westminster.

"Frankly, the GAA is far too greedy and is taking hard pressed taxpayers for a ride.