Kenny Donaldson says ​victims ‘horrified’ at potential for Gerry Adams to receive a payout from taxpayers

​A victims campaigner says the victims of Provisional IRA terrorism “are horrified at the very suggestion that Gerry Adams could be a beneficiary of financial damages c/o the UK state and the taxpayers therein”.

Kenny Donaldson, Dirtector of victims group SEFF, was reacting to the controversy over law changes proposed by the government, which critics say will pave the way for payouts for those detained without trial during the Troubles, on suspicion of terrorism offences.

He said Gerry Adams was “the leader of the political wing of the provisional movement - an integral part of one overarching provisional republican movement which includes the Provisional IRA.

“Parliament is Sovereign and where porous law exists which emboldens and empowers exploitation then this law needs re-examined and recalibrated.

“Gerry Adams and others who held leadership roles within the Provisional republican movement wax lyrical about their reconciliation-motivated bona fides, is this matter at hand an example of building reconciliation?”

Mr Donaldson said: “There previously existed cross party opposition and consensus against Gerry Adams and others being compensated.

“If the Labour Government fails to deliver upon their commitment, then a heavy price will be paid, which extends way beyond monetary terms,” concluded Mr Donaldson.

Mr Adams previously won an appeal to overturn historical convictions for two attempted prison breaks, after he was interned without trial in 1973 at Long Kesh internment camp, also known as Maze Prison, near Lisburn.

He said this week that he is not surprised the UK Government would seek to “dodge its lawful and human rights responsibilities” in respect of compensating him and other Troubles internees.