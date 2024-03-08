Kenova: TUV says investigation’s 'attempt to share the blame' aids republican propaganda
The TUV leader said: “It is important to note at the outset that Operation Kenova is, by Jon Boutcher’s own standard, a failure. After seven years and £40m there is no meaningful product. No one has been prosecuted - which, don’t forget, was Jon Boutcher’s own benchmark for success spelt out when the investigation started. Indeed, the report doesn’t even manage to name Stakeknife!
“I repudiate the attempted equivalence between those IRA murderers who fired bullets into the back of the heads of victims and handlers of informers. Such equivalence is part of the attempt to rewrite history.
“A key fact which is being overlooked in much of the coverage is that every one killed is dead because the IRA murdered them - no one else!”The TUV leader added: “Kenova’s attempt to share the blame is an aid to republican propaganda.”
