Key essence of unionism is equal citizenship - not Stormont: Jim Allister
Addressing the Ulster Covenant anniversary event in Markethill on Thursday evening, the TUV leader said that unionist opposition to the post-Brexit trading arrangements, which place a customs border between Northern Ireland and GB, was an “unavoidable necessity”.
Mr Allister said the demand for equal citizenship was at the heart of opposition to NI Protocol.
The North Antrim MLA also depicted the protocol as the path being relied on by Irish premier Leo Varadkar to secure the Irish unity arrangement he claimed would come about in his lifetime.
In his speech, Mr Allister said: “At the heart of the Ulster Covenant, which we celebrate tonight, was the simple but compelling demand for ‘equal citizenship’.
“That demand is as relevant today for unionists in Northern Ireland as it was over 100 years ago.”
He said the “essence of our unalterable opposition to the iniquitous protocol” is the demand for the abiltity to trade freely within the UK, governance by UK laws only – not those imposed by the EU – and being subject to UK courts only.
“It was the threat of being pushed out of the United Kingdom which gave rise to the Ulster Covenant and its rallying demand for equal citizenship,” Mr Allister said.
“When ‘Varadkar the Venomous’ talks of a path to Irish unity it is the protocol he is referring to.
"It has already achieved what the IRA failed to achieve in pushing the border to the Irish Sea.
"Any unionist who fails to recognise the intent and effect of the protocol, and who foolishly wants to operate it through Stormont, is not just deluded but a tool willing to be used in our destruction.”
Mr Allister said that the moment unionists “implement the Union-dismantling protocol, by operating it through Stormont, is the moment our position becomes irretrievable,” and added: “The die is then cast. Stormont is the Rubicon to the Republic. Hence, the unavoidable necessity for unionism to stand firm. Markethill led the way in initiating anti-protocol protests. Tonight… let us rededicate ourselves to that cause”.