Key week ahead for DUP as Sir Jeffrey consults unionists and loyalists and final decision looms
The DUP leader is believed to be confident that he can secure support for a return to power-sharing.
The News Letter understands he will be consulting with unionist and loyalist groups in the coming week.
On Saturday, the Orange Order Grand Secretary Mervyn Gibson told the News Letter that people need to make up their own minds about a deal. He said that the ask from unionists was still the same – but also said that the EU wouldn’t necessarily need to change legislation or regulations. He argued that a deal could be done with UK legislation and ‘reinterpretation’ from the European Union.
Alliance MLA Sorcha Eastwood is critical of any further consultation on the deal. The Lagan Valley MLA told the News Letter: “That the decision to whether or not the people of Northern Ireland have a government has been outsourced to what can be described as ‘private interest groups’ at best is shocking.
“The crunch time has passed, the decision time has passed- leaders lead, ditherers dither.
“A true leader calls it and makes the decision. The fact that the people of Northern Ireland are hurting and being damaged by this DUP boycott will be further compounded by this abdication of leadership and ‘consultation’.
“There is nothing more to consult on; form a government now and if you are unwilling, support our calls for the reform of the institutions to enable those of us who want to do the job, to do the job so we can deliver for people who so badly need it".
