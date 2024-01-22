Sir Jeffrey Donaldson will make a decisive push this week to get a deal over the line after the DUP officers failed to reach a decision on Friday.

​PM Rishi Sunak explained the Windsor Framework to business leaders in Lisburn shortly after it was announced last February

The DUP leader is believed to be confident that he can secure support for a return to power-sharing.

The News Letter understands he will be consulting with unionist and loyalist groups in the coming week.

On Saturday, the Orange Order Grand Secretary Mervyn Gibson told the News Letter that people need to make up their own minds about a deal. He said that the ask from unionists was still the same – but also said that the EU wouldn’t necessarily need to change legislation or regulations. He argued that a deal could be done with UK legislation and ‘reinterpretation’ from the European Union.

Alliance MLA Sorcha Eastwood is critical of any further consultation on the deal. The Lagan Valley MLA told the News Letter: “That the decision to whether or not the people of Northern Ireland have a government has been outsourced to what can be described as ‘private interest groups’ at best is shocking.

“The crunch time has passed, the decision time has passed- leaders lead, ditherers dither.

“A true leader calls it and makes the decision. The fact that the people of Northern Ireland are hurting and being damaged by this DUP boycott will be further compounded by this abdication of leadership and ‘consultation’.

