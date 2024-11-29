Kim Leadbeater cites personal stories of families faced with death in support of assisted dying bill

​The Labour MP behind the assisted dying bill has strongly defended the idea of making the practice legal.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Kim Leadbeater spoke at length on her Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill, citing the personal stories of people she had spoken to as evidence for why the new law is needed.

Assisted suicide is banned in England, Wales and Northern Ireland, with a maximum prison sentence of 14 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Scotland it is not a specific criminal offence but assisting the death of someone can leave a person open to being charged with murder.

Kim Leadbeater joins supporters in Parliament Square in London after hearing the result of the vote for her Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill

Under the bill, people could apply for help to die if they are aged 18 or over, and are expected to die within six months.

They must make two separate declarations, witnessed and signed.

Two doctors must be satisfied the person is eligible, and that they have not been pressured.

A High Court judge must also consider each application.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When it comes to the final act, the dying person must take the fatal medication themselves.

Introducing her bill for its second reading, Ms Leadbeater said: “Those here today or watching at home are dealing with the real consequences of the failings of the current system. I will start by recounting just a few of their stories.

"Warwick was married to his wife Ann for nearly 40 years.

"She had terminal peritoneal cancer, which meant that she could not breathe properly.

"She spent four days gasping and choking, remaining awake throughout despite being given the maximum dose of sedatives. She eventually died of suffocation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"She had begged Warwick to end her life, but as he stood over her with a pillow he could not do what she asked as he did not want that to be her final memory of him. Ann had excellent palliative care, but it simply could not ease her suffering.”

She also gave the example of a former police officer called James whose terminally-ill mother went to Swiss suicide clinic Dignitas.