King Charles Coronation: 'Equality' row flares in council as fund for community celebrations is oversubscribed

​Lisburn and Castlereagh councillors had previously agreed to lower an available coronation budget of £84,000 to £50,000 to provide “grants up to £500” per group, with the remaining money to be ring-fenced for a community hardship fund.

However, when members were told that the council’s coronation fund has been oversubscribed, a dispute in chambers became heated over increasing cash by 11% for the “once in a lifetime celebration”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DUP councillor Sharon Skillen said: “It would be great for all the community groups if we could make up the shortfall of £5.5k.

King Charles III and the Queen Consort at Hillsborough Castle last September. A row has erupted at Lisburn and Castlereagh council over a fund for coronation events

“I propose that we find it so that all groups can be given £500 each. This would give all community groups a good lift.”

She added: “I didn’t think we would be splitting hairs. It is not long ago we gave a GAA club £1,500 for a book.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A lot of people won’t see a coronation again, this is a once in a lifetime celebration.”

A council officer said there was £9,000 left from the ring-fenced hardship fund.

However, she stated that the council would have to find “any underspend through the corporate committee” to top up the coronation budget.

Alliance Alderman Amanda Grehan said: “How do we make up this shortfall with funds from one community funding over another?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“By doing this we could be wiping the lights out of other community support. We set a budget for the King’s coronation, we should have said more, but we didn’t.

“If we can find more money for one we should be finding more for others. This is my King also, I want to make that clear.

“So, tell me where is the extra £5k to come from, is it from the hardship fund?

“The comments by councillor Skillen are disgraceful, the comments are really underhanded and really not needed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We should be treating all groups fairly. This is a matter of equality and standards.”A majority vote of nine to six carried the proposal forward for £500 to be awarded to all successful group celebrating the coronation on May 6.