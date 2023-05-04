King Charles coronation: Irish Presbyterian moderator to take active role in ceremony for first time

Rev Dr John Kirkpatrick was speaking from London where he was taking part in rehearsals for the ceremony at Westminster Abbey.

While his predecessor, Dr John McKean, was a guest at the late Queen’s Coronation in 1953, the church believes it to be the first time that a Moderator, along with his fellow church leaders from the island of Ireland, will be taking n active part in Saturday’s historic event. The Irish church leaders will be part of the procession into the Abbey ahead of the King and Queen Consort at the start of the service.

“For all the pomp and pageantry, and amongst the symbolism and all the spectacle, at its very heart is a Christian service of dedication and blessing," Dr Kirkpatrick said. "It is a great privilege to be able to take part in the King’s Coronation and an honour to be able to represent Irish Presbyterians at such a unique and historic occasion that hasn’t been seen for 70 years.

“As people tune in on Saturday to see King Charles crowned, it will be for many people, especially in Northern Ireland, a special moment. With Coronation services taking place across our denomination on Sunday, along with an array of community events to mark the occasion in which our churches are involved, this is also a time of thanksgiving and celebration.”

The Moderator continued, “As a Christian leader, and a witness in the Abbey representing my brothers and sisters in Christ of all ages back home in PCI, the Coronation is a reminder of the meaningful place that Christianity still has in the fabric of national life.

“The service reminds us as well of the biblical call to pray for those in authority, without fear or favour, in the name of the King of Kings, while acknowledging the Grace of God that King Charles will need in order to do all that he is called to do."

Meanwhile, Dungannon Presbyterian Church will see the Vice-Lord Lieutenant for County Tyrone, Francis Nolan MBE, make a special presentation to their children this weekend to mark the coronation.

She will read a piece of scripture and hand out commemorative coins to children in the Sunday school.

The church’s Rev Alan Thompson said that one of their members knows Ms Nolan, who similarly attended their Queen's Jubilee service last year.

"One of the members has collected a number of special 50p coins with the king’s head on and that is what she will present to the children's Sunday school," he added.