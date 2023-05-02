King Charles coronation: Orange lodges holding events across Northern Ireland to celebrate crowning of new monarch
Orange lodges across Northern Ireland are holding events this week to mark the coronation of King Charles III.
By Philip Bradfield
Published 2nd May 2023, 16:42 BST- 1 min read
Millions of people across the UK and beyond are preparing to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III - a symbolic ceremony combining a religious service and pageantry.
It is being held at Westminster Abbey on 6 May. Here are a selection of events organised by Orange lodges to celebrate the event;-
- Cookstown District LOL No.3 Coronation Parade. Thursday 4 May pm Oldtown Street.
- Templepatrick LOL 466, Saturday 6 May, celebration and unfurling of banner from 430pm.
- City of Londonderry Coronation Parade, 6 May 8:30pm.
- Limavady District concert, at Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre on 4 May 7:30pm
- South West Down Area Conference, Kings Coronation Parade, Banbridge, Thursday 4 May 7:30pm
- Castlederg, Coronation Weekend Celebration, 5-7 May. King's Breakfast, Parade, Tea Party, Vintage Vehicles, funfair, fireworks, drive in service, highland dancers
- Strabane District LOL, Kin's Coronation Celebrations, BB& entertainment, Artigarvan New Hall, 6 May, 7pm.
- Coronation Celebration, Kesh, Co Fermanagh, 7 May from 2:30pm. Parade, service, afternoon tea, music.
- Tamlaght O'Crilly District LOL No9. Banner parade for the King, 5 May 7:30pm Culnady
- Kings Charles Coronation, celebration, Huey Memorial Orange Hall 8 May, all day from 10am. 5pm parade and 8pm dinner dance.
- Coronation Afternoon Tea Party, 8 May, 14:30, Omagh. Killycurragh Regeneration Group are hosting an afternoon tea party to celebrate the Coronation of King Charles III.
- Terryhoogan Bible & Crown defenders LOL 116, King's Coronation Party, Scrav Orange Hall 1-5pm.
- Newtownstewart District Coronation Celebrations, 6 May. More details Raphoe Action on Facebook
- Proms On The Pitch, Pomeroy Sports District & Cultural Association Sports Grounds, 5 May, Military Wives Choirs with performance by Clara Wilson
- Cranfield Single Star LOL 907, Coronation table quiz 7:30pm
- Dundrum Coronation parade, to Dundrum Castle, Co Down, 6 May from 5pm.
- County Fermanagh Grand Orange Lodge, Coronation Celebration Gala Dinner, 7pm, 13 May, Killyhevlin Hotel.
- County Fermanagh Grand Orange Lodge, 8 May, 7pm at Castle Irvine, (Necarne, Irvinestown)
- Omagh, Breakfast Fit For A King, 8-1030am at Blacksessiah, Killycurragh, Mountjoy, Edenderry and Cappagh Halls.
- Omagh Rugby Club - family fun event, Omagh Rugby Club 6pm until late.
- Banner parade, Coleraine, 7pm, 6 May. All loyal order banners and bannerettes welcome.
- More events can be viewed on the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland Facebook page, here.