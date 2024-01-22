King Charles coronation tree set to be planted at Belfast City Hall as council also to accept portrait of the monarch

A Belfast City Council committee has recommended that a coronation memorial tree be planted in the grounds of City Hall, while a new portrait of Charles the Third is accepted by the council.

A coronation tree is set to be planted at Belfast City Hall

Elected members at the council’s Strategic Policy and Resources Committee meeting on Friday unanimously agreed to accept the gift of a tree and approved the location recommended in the grounds of City Hall. The tree will be planted next month.

Members also agreed to apply for a free, framed portrait of His Majesty King Charles III, an offer made to all public authorities across the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Neither items were discussed or debated but both were agreed unanimously. They will go to the full council on February 1 for ratification.

The council report states: “His Majesty’s Lord Lieutenant for the County Borough of Belfast, Dame Fionnuala Jay-O’Boyle DBE DStJ DDL, has offered the gift of a tree to the City of Belfast, to mark the occasion of the coronation of TM King Charles and Queen Camilla.”

It adds: “The City Hall grounds are surrounded by a variety of mature tree species such as lime, sycamore, and several smaller maples. On undertaking a scoping exercise, a viable site, which could accommodate a single tree would be to the rear of the cenotaph at Donegall Square/Donegall Square west.

“Furthermore, the Senior Woodland and Recreation Officer recommended that a Tilia cordata Greenspire (small leaf lime) be planted, as it is a variety of tree which would be in keeping with the mature lime trees which have been growing within the City Hall grounds for many years, and would maintain continuity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Lord Lieutenant has indicated that, should the Committee be content, the planting of the tree would proceed by the end of February 2024, in keeping with the tree planting season.”

Regarding the portrait, the report states: “The UK government, through the Cabinet Office, recently introduced a scheme to allow public authorities across the UK to apply for a free, framed portrait of His Majesty King Charles III.

“Public Authorities that fall within certain defined groupings are eligible for this portrait at no cost and Belfast City Council has received communication advising of the process to request a portrait on this basis as a principal local authority.”