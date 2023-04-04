The £8 million government-funded scheme is offering public authorities right across the UK the chance to claim a free portrait of the King.

Councils, courts, schools, police forces and fire and rescue services will be among the UK institutions that will be offered a new official portrait photograph.

DUP MLA Pam Cameron said, “We would encourage any public body in Northern Ireland to apply for a portrait through this scheme. The Coronation will mark a hugely significant event in the life of our nation and it is entirely appropriate to display a portrait of the King.

"The Equality Commission has indicated previously that a portrait of the Monarch does not represent an emblem or symbol that would be considered 'sensitive' and are rarely ever raised as a concern by anyone.

"The King is someone who has reached out and gained respect across communities in all parts of the UK. We saw just last year how people came together to pay respects to the late Queen and that was a demonstration of powerful and positive role played by the Monarchy.”

Asked if it would apply to NI and how it would be handled in equality terms, the Department for Infrastructure said it was a matter for the Cabinet Office.

Sinn Fein was also invited to comment.

The Cabinet Office confirmed the scheme would also apply to Northern Ireland. A spokeswoman said there is no obligation for any institution to display an official portrait and it will be up to individual organisations to choose how they display it, should they obtain one.

The Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, Oliver Dowden, said the portrait, which has yet to be released, will “serve as a visible reminder in buildings up and down the country of the nation’s ultimate public servant.”

Organisations will be able to request one free framed portrait.

Further details of the scheme, which is to open later this year, including which institutions are eligible have yet to be announced.