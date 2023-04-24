By contrast, both Sinn Fein and the SDLP offered public condolences after the deaths of the royal couple in 2021/22.

People Before Profit leader Gerry Carrol has said he would host a public meeting in opposition to the monarchy, ahead of the coronation of King Charles next week.

The ‘Make Monarchy History’ people’s forum will take place in Cultúrlann MacAdam Ó Fiaich in Belfast on Friday 5 May at 6pm.

Speakers will include the Palestine Return Centre’s Farrah Koutteineh and Kenyans Connect-NI Co-ordinator Damaris Uchendu.

Speaking ahead of the event, Mr Carroll said: “An unelected monarch, with untold wealth and privilege, will be formally crowned as King next week.

“The lavish coronation ceremony will cement his rule over a population racked by poverty and social deprivation. No amount of pomp or ceremony can disguise the injustice of a position of unearned wealth and inherited power.

“Despite the promotion of uncritical views of King Charles, countless people across Britain and Ireland will toast the demise of a monarchy steeped in militarism and colonialism.

“In Belfast, we will gather for a discussion about the crimes of monarchy and of empire, and the need for a fairer and more democratic society.

“The monarchy is unequal, outdated, and should be consigned to the dustbin of history.”

However the DUP responded that his party failed to show even elementary consideration for royalists.

Fermanagh & South Tyrone DUP MLA Deborah Erskine said: “People Before Profit are a party who could not even bring themselves to express condolences upon the death of Prince Philip or Her Majesty the Queen. They have already shown that they will exploit the death of a much-loved Monarch for political gain so it is no surprise they will attempt to do the same with the Coronation.

"There will be celebrations across Northern Ireland marking the Coronation, and those will not be overshadowed by a small minority grasping for relevance."