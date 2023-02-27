Charles and the European Commission president will sit down for tea late on Monday after she is expected to sign off on a Northern Ireland Protocol agreement with Rishi Sunak.

Buckingham Palace said the King was acting on "the Government's advice" and that their discussions would feature a "range of topics".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sammy Wilson, the chief whip of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) which the Prime Minister wants to secure the support of, warned the expected meeting risked "dragging the King into a hugely controversial political issue".

King Charles meeting Ukrainian fighters, February 20, 2023

Leading Tory Brexiteer Jacob Rees-Mogg said it would be a mistake for Ms von der Leyen to meet the King during her visit to the UK.

The former Cabinet minister told GB News: "I think the sovereign should only be involved when things have been completed and accepted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The King gives assent to Acts of Parliament when Parliament has agreed, he doesn't express his view on Acts of Parliament when they are going through the process.

"I think the same applies, that His Majesty should not be involved until there is full support for this agreement."

Topics up for discussion include climate change and the Russian invasion of Ukraine, while it was not said whether they will discuss Northern Ireland.