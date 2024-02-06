Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The King, 75, is facing regular treatment for cancer after his shock diagnosis was uncovered during his recent hospital stay.

The Moderator of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland, Rev Dr Sam Mawhinney assured the monarch of his prayers.

"I was shocked and saddened to hear the news of King Charles' illness this evening," he said on Monday night. "My thoughts and prayers, and those of many within our Church, will be with him and his family at this worrying time. We wish His Majesty a full recovery."

The front pages of UK national newspapers, following the announcment of King Charles III's cancer diagnosis on Monday evening.

The Methodist Church in Ireland also asked for prayers for King Charles. In a statement, President Rev David Turtle and Lay Leader Mr Tom Wilson, expressed their sadness on learning of Charles' diagnosis of cancer. The pair asked that Methodists pray for the king, his family and the medical team caring for him as he undergoes treatment.

"We are mindful, too, today of the many people who live with cancer and all who care for them and hold them in our prayers," they added.

In a statement, the Free Presbyterian Church of Ulster, previously led by Rev Ian Paisley, also offered its support to the monarch.

"The thoughts and prayers of the Free Presbyterian Church of Ulster are with His Majesty King Charles III at this time of concern for his health," the church said.

"We think of the beautiful passage of Scripture that was carefully selected for our kings’ coronation service, Colossians 1:9-17, which reminds us that God is sovereign in every situation of life, both as our Creator and Preserver.

"May King Charles and the entire Royal household experience much of God’s merciful and loving care in these difficult days."

The statement was issued in the names of Moderator Rev Samuel Murray, Deputy Moderator Rev Ian Brown and Clerk, Rev John Greer.

Church of Ireland Archbishop of Armagh Rev John McDowell has also offered his support.