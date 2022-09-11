Many of them wished to experience some history along with their children.

Aisling Power lives in Cork with her family but stays regularly near Hillsborough and visited the town to hear the proclamation. Asked why she felt it important to be present, she replied: “Just because of the ceremony of it all - the atmosphere - we are enjoying it. I won’t see this happen, probably again, the change of monarch”. Another reason she attended was “wanting the kids to be here - you know, its a part of history”. She added: “We are just enjoying the atmosphere. I know it’s raining but it is just lovely to see everyone coming out - all the flowers for Queen Elizabeth - and we were very sad about her. I feel really emotional about that but I am just enjoying taking it all in, part of history.”

Bertie Ford from Hillsborough served in the coronation parade in London for the Queen as an 18-year-old recruit in the Royal Signals. His motivation for attending was “because I am so proud of being a British soldier and serving for the Queen”. He “really enjoyed” his 16 years service in the forces and was “just devastated” when he heard the Queen had died. “You felt it in your heart, just a loss of the great lady,” he added. In his view the proclamation ceremony was “really brilliant” adding that it was “great to see so many people around the place” to enjoy it.

Aisling Power from Cork attended the proclamation of Charles as the new King at Hillsborough Castle.

Judith Loney, who made the trip from Carrickfergus, was another person who travelled a significant distance. “We just felt it was a momentous occasion and we would like to be part of it and show our respect to Her Majesty,” she said.

For Clive Price from Newry it was a learning experience. “It is a great historic moment that we all share, isn’t it - on these islands - that this person who has meant so much to many of us and to our parents and grandparents who fought in wars alongside Her Majesty,” he said. “It a poignant moment for us to stop and reflect and think - all that history that has gone before us and what we can learn from it.”

Julia Smith was one of many Hillsborough residents who saw their lives closely intertwined with the royal family. “We are from Hillsborough, we grew up in the village and we know how important it is - the Royal Family has always been to Hillsborough - so we thought it was important to come out to see this moment of history today,” she said.

Shannon Atkinson from Annahilt came yesterday because she did not think she could get time off during the week to see events unfold. “I understand King Charles is coming on Tuesday and we both work so I figured today was probably a good opportunity to be able to both pay our respects to the Queen,” she said. But with the proclamation also taking place on Sunday, for her it was also an opportunity to “come down and experience a bit of that in all its grandness”.

Isobel and Bertie Ford from Hillsborough attended the proclamation of Charles as the new king at Hillsborough Castle on 11 September 2022.

Gary Maxwell from Hillsborough brought his young family along. “I thought it was important because it was a moment in history, an opportunity for the kids to come along and experience something that I have never experienced before in my lifetime and probably never will again - hopefully the kids will,” he said. “But it was important for them to come along and pay their respects and celebrate the new king.”

Shannon Atkinson and Mark McNelis from Annahilt attended the proclamation of Charles as the new king at Hillsborough Castle on 11 September 2022.

Gary Maxwell from Hillsborough and his daughter Mia attended the proclamation of Charles as the new king at Hillsborough Castle on 11 September 2022.

Clive Price from Newry attended the proclamation of Charles as the new king at Hillsborough Castle on 11 September 2022.