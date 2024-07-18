King's Speech announces plans to make it easier for the UK to potentially align with some EU rules

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​New laws set out in the King's Speech will make it easier for the UK to potentially align with some EU rules, as the monarch confirmed the Labour government's bid to “reset the relationship” with European allies.

Sir Keir Starmer has signalled his intent to repair the damage to relations with Europe caused by the Brexit wrangles, forge a new UK-EU security pact and strike a better trade deal than the “botched” agreement signed by Boris Johnson .

The prime minister will kickstart efforts to change the way Britain engages with its allies across the continent as he hosts the European Political Community summit at Blenheim Palace today.

As the King set out the government's legislative agenda yesterday, he said: “My government will seek to reset the relationship with European partners and work to improve the United Kingdom's trade and investment relationship with the European Union. My ministers will seek a new security pact to strengthen co-operation on the mutual threats faced by the United Kingdom and the European Union.”

The Union flag and the EU flag flying from the same mast

The package of legislation includes the Product Safety and Metrology Bill, which will make it easier for the UK to recognise new EU product regulations to prevent businesses from being laden with extra costs.

This approach marks a major shift from the previous Tory government, which placed a strong emphasis on diverging from the bloc's rules.

The new bill will “provide regulatory stability” by “ensuring that the law can be updated to recognise new or updated EU product regulations, including the CE marking, where appropriate, to prevent additional costs for businesses”.

But it also ensures the UK “can end recognition of EU product regulations, where it is in the best interests of UK businesses and consumers”.

The efforts of the Labour administration to prevent firms from facing additional red tape through divergence from EU rules could anger Brexiteers.

But its commitment to improving Britain's trading and security relationship with the EU was welcomed by the internationalist Best for Britain campaign group.