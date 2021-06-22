King’s speech marking 100 years of NI existence re-enacted by actor

Part of the re-enactment

Belfast Lord Mayor Councillor Kate Nicholl joined actors Stephen Beggs (as King George V) and Mary Lindsay (as Queen Mary) at Belfast City Hall tonight to mark 100 years since the Royal couple visited the building, and King George V opened Northern Ireland’s first parliament.

The King’s Speech was read out on a livestream (viewable via YouTube).

The event also saw the unveiling of two Royal chairs used by the King and Queen in 1921 which have undergone conservation works.

