Kingsmill: Public inquiry might not help, says Long, as PSNI Chief Constable admits report on massacre failings makes 'uncomfortable reading'
Naomi Long’s words came as PSNI chief constable Jon Boutcher admitted parts of a report identifying a series of failings in the original police investigation of the 1976 IRA atrocity makes “uncomfortable reading”.
“I note the failings the Police Ombudsman has identified in the original investigation,” said Mr Boutcher in a statement issued this evening (29th).
“It is important to note that the Ombudsman found no intelligence that could have forewarned of, or allowed police to prevent, the murders nor did it identify any intelligence that indicated a direct threat to any of the deceased or injured.
“The Ombudsman has concluded that the failings identified in the RUC investigation took place against a backdrop of what she describes as ‘wholly insufficient’ resources to deal with an enquiry the size of the Kingsmill investigation – a situation exacerbated by a backdrop of multiple terrorist attacks in the South Armagh and South Down areas that overwhelmed the already limited investigative resources.
"The families and loved ones of those targeted in this attack have to live with the consequences every day. I am determined to do all I can to provide these remarkable families with the acknowledgement they deserve and the answers they crave.”
Ten Protestant men were shot dead outside the village of Kingsmill in Co Armagh in January 1976 when republican gunmen posing as British soldiers ordered them off a minibus on their way home from work.
The killers asked the occupants of the bus their religion before opening fire; the only Catholic on board was ordered to run away before the sectarian shooting started.
Of the 11 Protestants who remained on the roadside only one man, Alan Black, survived – despite being shot 18 times. No-one has ever been convicted of the murders.
In a report published today (29th), the Ombudsman highlighted a series of failings in the police’s investigation into the massacre, including a failure to arrest and interview suspects and a failure to exploit ballistic links with other attacks in which the same weapons were used.
She said there were also missed investigative opportunities and inadequacies in areas such as forensics, fingerprints and palm prints, and witness inquiries.
Asked in Stormont if she would petition for a public inquiry in the wake of the report, Justice Minister Naomi Long said she’s wary of putting families and victims “through a series of hoops” but added that an inquiry could be sought if other probes finished with “gaps in understanding”.
“We need to be clear that simply calling for public inquiry on public inquiry on public inquiry will not necessarily get us a clearer picture, if all of the avenues of investigation have already been exhausted,” she said.
“It is not for me to call for public inquiries at this point in time. There has been an extensive investigation by the Police Ombudsman.
“It is important that we take the time to read that report and look carefully at what might be gained by further investigation. If there are gaps in understanding as a result of any of these investigations, then of course we would want to pursue that, but I am certainly not ruling anything in or out at this early stage.”