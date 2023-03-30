The inquest is examining the IRA murder of 10 Protestant workmen in south Armagh as they travelled home from work 1976.

Preliminary hearings of the inquest began in 2014 and all hearings except one have so far taken place in Belfast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some relatives have queried why the final evidence gathering hearing has been moved to Dungannon today (Friday), asking if this had been done to "hide it away" from the Belfast media.

Colin Worton carries his mother Beatrice Worton's coffin in 2019. Her son Kenneth, Colin's brother, was murdered in the Kingsmills Massacre in 1976. She had hoped to see a positive outcome of the legacy inquest into his murder, however the process, which began in 2014, has still not finished, and is holding its final evidence hearing tommorrow, Friday 31 March 2023.

"We're totally disillusioned with the whole process," said Colin Worton, whose brother Kenny was one of those murdered.

"This is the first hearing I am aware of since we walked away from the inquest in 2020 and to be honest, I feel a bit guilty - and yet at the same time I am not sorry.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The primary reason most families walked away in 2020 was because the coroner declined to name deceased suspects.

The coroner has argued that naming suspects could put the lives of others close to them in danger and risk national security.

"I don't think we were ever treated with respect the way we should have been treated," Colin added.

Sometimes after travelling from south Armagh the inquest would be adjourned after only an hour, he said, plus documents were sometimes only released to them at the last minute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is also angered by the fact that it took Garda eight years before they would take the witness stand to tell what they knew – but only in a closed session in Dublin.

"When we met the Taoiseach Enda Kenny in Bessbrook in 2015 he said they would go out of their way to give us everything they had."

As a result of the Garda delay of eight years, he said, his mother, Bea Worton, Jean Lemon, (whose husband Joe was murdered) and victims campaigner Willie Frazer, who was key in securing the inquest, have all passed away before the inquest could conclude. "And still we have got nothing."

The coroner responded that he has not made a decision on naming suspects. The Irish government and Garda were also invited to comment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad