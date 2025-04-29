Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man whose brother was murdered in the Kingsmills Massacre is "not surprised" by the Police Ombudsman's criticisms of the RUC investigation into the atrocity - however others have noted that police were under immense pressure at the time.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The IRA murdered 10 Protestant men in 1976 near Kingsmills in south Armagh.

In a report published yesterday, Police Ombudsman Marie Anderson said the RUC investigation into the atrocity, including the failure to arrest suspects linked by intelligence to the attack, took place against a backdrop of “wholly insufficient” resources – and during “the second worst year” of the Troubles for fatalities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She also found no evidence to support complaints that there has been state collusion in the atrocity.

Colin Worton , whose brother Kenneth was killed in the Kingsmills Massacre. In the background is a collage of all ten victims.

But Colin Worton, whose brother Kenneth was one of those murdered, said he was “not surprised” about failings in the police investigation.

“I don't believe that the RUC at the time were under-resourced, if they were, who was to blame?” he said.

“And more importantly why was it not fixed? It may well have saved countless other lives from being lost to terrorists.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Once again I state it was the cold-blooded evil IRA terrorists who carried out the Kingsmills massacre.

The ten Protestant workmen murdered by the IRA near Kingsmills in south Armagh in 1976.

“But to let mass murders go unpunished is equally sickening and they also should be held to account for what they did not do.”

UUP justice spokesman Doug Beattie said that “yet again the ombudsman has found that an RUC investigation was under resourced”.

With just eight investigators, he said, it was “nearly impossible” for the RUC to investigate all leads – in the second worst year of the Troubles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also noted the Irish government did not provide all the information requested by the legacy inquest for the atrocity – nor did the IRA ever respond to requests to cooperate with it.

He added that with no evidence of collusion “responsibility lies with the IRA”.

DUP MLA William Irwin added that although the focus is now on the police investigation, “we must always remember that the sectarian masked men who stopped a minibus carrying 12 Protestant workers near the village of Kingsmill, were armed with PIRA weapons and operated in south Armagh as cover for the PIRA”.

The party will study the report and assist sole survivor Alan Black and the other families, he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kenny Donaldson, director of victims’ group SEFF, said his thoughts are “first and foremost” with relatives of the 10 victims and lone survivor Alan Black.

While there has been an attempt to “enforce a false narrative that the UK state was complicit with the attack”, he said, the ombudsman's findings “dismiss” such a version of events.

The RUC could potentially have progressed the investigation with adequate resources, he said, but south Armagh was on “the cusp” of “a civil war” at that time.

The IRA have never taken responsibility for the attack and Sinn Fein leaders have never confirmed “the illegitimacy of the crime”. Similarly, the Irish government never provided full transparency on what it knows, he added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SDLP leader Claire Hanna responded that "it is clear that Alan Black and the families of the other Kingsmill victims have many unanswered questions".

The case shows how the current legacy processes "repeatedly fail and retraumatise victims" she added.

Similarly, Alliance MP Sorcha Eastwood said the report "further reinforces the need for a fully comprehensive and victim-centred process for dealing with the past".

TUV Leader Jim Allister said: “Today’s report by the Police Ombudsman highlights troubling issues concerning the police investigation at a time when Northern Ireland was enduring horrendous sectarian violence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“However, this report must not obscure the fundamental facts relating to Kingsmill — namely, that this was an IRA massacre of innocent men returning from their workplace, murdered solely because they were Protestant.