Kneecap actions 'go far beyond anything close to artistic licence' says DUP minister

​The UK and Irish governments should “consider their actions” with regard to any funding provided to Irish rap trio Kneecap, a Stormont minister has said.

Communities Minister Gordon Lyons said the actions of the the band amounted the “glorification of terrorism” and went well beyond artistic licence.

The group has seen gigs cancelled after historic concert footage appeared to show a member of the group shouting ‘up Hamas, up Hezbollah’, and another video allegedly showing one calling for Conservative MPs to be killed.

Made up of Liam Og O Hannaidh, Naoise O Caireallain and JJ O Dochartaigh, the group has faced an investigation by counter-terrorism police after the videos, filmed in 2023 and 2024, became public.

File photo dated 06/06/24 of Kneecap members (left to right) Naoise O Caireallain (Moglai Bap), JJ O'Dochartaigh (DJ Provai), and Liam Og O Hannaigh (Mo Chara)

Mr Lyons was asked during ministerial question time at the assembly yesterday if his department had provided funding to Kneecap since 2017.

He said: “Neither my department nor any of its arm's length bodies have provided any funding to Kneecap since 2017.”

TUV MLA Timothy Gaston referred to a planned gig in Belfast this August where Kneecap is set to support Irish rock band Fontaines DC.

He said: “As the minister responsible for local government, what are you doing to stop this pro-IRA rap group from turning Belfast City Council-owned Boucher Road playing fields into their personal propaganda stage?”

Mr Lyons responded: “The member will be aware that although I oversee local government legislation, it is up to individual councils to make their own decisions in those regards.

“But I hope that local councils would take into consideration some of the good relations issues that have been raised in light of some of the comments that have been made by Kneecap.

“Not only by Kneecap, but all of those that would seek to engage in what is essentially the glorification of terrorism.”

DUP MLA Jonathan Buckley asked the minister if he agreed the UK and Irish governments “need to fully distance themselves from the funding of racist, anti-semitic and sectarian state sponsorship in the view of Kneecap?”

Mr Lyons said it was the responsibility of all to call out such behaviour.

He said: “There are always things we can disagree with which other people do in the arts sphere but this is going far beyond anything which comes anywhere close to dealing with artistic licence.

“This is the glorification of terrorism and this is also supporting, calling for violence towards MPs.

“It is incumbent on us to call that out and I would also call on the UK government and the Irish government to consider their actions in this regard.”

Last year, Kneecap won a discrimination case against the UK government in Belfast High Court after former business secretary Kemi Badenoch tried to refuse them a £14,250 funding award.

People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll asked the communities minister if his department had given funding to any organisations that have been publicly singing ‘up to our necks in Fenian blood?'.

Mr Lyons said it was up to the Arts Council of Northern Ireland to determine funding policies.