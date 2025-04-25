Kneecap: Alliance calls for 'responsible' language but stops short of objecting to upcoming major concert on public land

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Alliance Party has said that Kneecap should show "responsibility" when it comes to the language they use.

However, the party stopped short of saying that it objects using public land to host a major upcoming show.

The party was reacting to this week's controversy surrounding the band, which has long flirted with the language and imagery of hardcore republicanism (for more on that, click here).

In the past seven days though the focus has turned to their anti-Israel stance after they put up the message "f**k Israel" on stage at a massive gig in California.

Kneecap's DJ Provai reading a book of quotes from Hezbollah's leader

It has also emerged that during a Kneecap gig in London last year, rapper Mo Chara draped himself the assault rifle flag of Hezbollah, and declared "tiocfaidh ar la, up Hamas, up Hezbollah".

Hamas and Hezbollah are both proscribed as terrorist organisations, and The Met's counter-terror officers are now looking into the matter.

The group is due to play the enormous annual Belfast Vital festival at the council-owned Boucher Playing Fields in south Belfast on August 29, in support of Dublin band Fontaines DC.

The tickets, priced at between £54.90 and £65.40, sold out within a few hours of going on sale this morning.

Previously the Alliance Party leader Naomi Long has accused Kneecap of "grooming" children into "sectarian hatred".

The News Letter this week asked her husband Michael Long, the Alliance group leader on Belfast City Council, about the upcoming gig on council land.

He referred the News Letter to the press office.

It in turn issued a statement from an unnamed Alliance Party spokesperson saying: “Freedom of creative expression and artistic licence is an important cornerstone of any democracy.

“However, this comes with a responsibility regarding your words and actions, particularly when potentially expressing support for proscribed organisations.”

The News Letter asked if it objects to the use of Boucher Playing Fields for the upcoming gig. Alliance re-iterated the statement above.

The DUP and TUV have already objected to the concert, as has UUP figure Jim Rodgers.

The SDLP and Sinn Fein have been asked if they approve of the use of council facilities for the gig.

A response is awaited.

Sinn Fein have previously praised the group.

In February, party president Mary Lou McDonald was quoted by Sinn Fein Canada as saying “one of the best things to happen for the Irish language is called Kneecap”.

The same month, Sinn Fein MLA Aisling Reilly said: “Through their art, they’ve opened doors to a worldwide audience, delivering a powerful message about language, identity, and culture...

“Maith sibh a chairde, you make us all incredibly proud in west Belfast and across the island. Keep pushing the boundaries, keep raising the bar, and keep showing the world the incredible power of creativity, culture, and identity to deliver positive change across society.”

Kneecap’s manager Daniel Lambert has said the group does not comment to the News Letter.

"There’s journalism and then there’s the News Letter Belfast. Nobody from Kneecap will be providing comment to your ‘paper’, ever. Free Palestine!" he said.

However, Mo Chara has been quoted by the magazine Rolling Stone as saying: “We believe we have an obligation to use our platform when we can to raise the issue of Palestine, and it was important for us to speak out at Coachella as the USA is the main funder and supplier of weapons to Israel as they commit genocide in Gaza.